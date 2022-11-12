Digital Currency: The Technologist’s Answer to Self-Employment

Digital currency, commonly referred to as “Cryptocurrency”, is a type of money that exists only in electronic format. It is a series of data using a technology called Block Chain, which acts as a ledger and maintains a history of what Cryptocurrency has been used for. Like coins or paper money, Digital Currency is stored in a digital wallet, and can be used as a traditional payment method by buyers and sellers for the exchange of goods and/or services. Ownership of a Digital Currency is stored as a record of transfer on the Block Chain, and can be traced from one user to another. Tracking the activity of any currency has obvious benefits, the most important benefits being proof of ownership and fraud prevention and mitigation.

The recent rise in popularity of Cryptocurrency has ushered in a new era of wealth in the tech industry. While the traditional way of generating income or accumulating wealth usually involves exchanging a product or service for money or compensation, Digital Currency is completely different. Much like gold or silver is mined out of the ground, Digital Currency uses “miners” to process thousands and thousands of calculations every minute, effectively sifting through a mountain of digital rock and dirt to find what ultimately turns out to be a great solution. complicated math problem.

Until recently, a technologist’s ability to generate a salary was based on building digital applications or providing technical skills to a business. However, at the birth of Cryptocurrency a technologist (or even a novice user with some basic computer programming skills) can bypass basic employment and directly participate in the production of this new currency by building a cadre of ultra-branched computers whose sole purpose is. “my” Cryptocurrency.

The corporate world relies on the skills and abilities of IT and IT professionals. However, as the popularity of virtual currency grows and becomes more popular, along with the natural skills that some basic computer programmers possess, the corporate world may begin to see Cryptocurrency as a threat to their business operations. Compared to answering to a boss at a tech company, mining Digital Currency can be a very attractive job opportunity, so much so that there may be a shortage of qualified computer programmers in the tech industry.