Marathon Digital’s CEO Compares BTC to Dollar

Bitcoin’s role as a transformative financial asset continues to evolve and capture the attention of corporations, governments and individuals. Marathon Digital CEO Fred Thiel recently compared bitcoin to the US dollar and works of art, emphasizing its value as “hard money” due to its fixed supply and growing demand. Meanwhile, the crypto-community has been intrigued by the activation of a Bitcoin wallet containing $10.6 million worth of BTC after 11 years of inactivity.

Ancient Bitcoin Wallet Experiences Epic Awakening After 11 Years of Dormancy, Sparking Speculation

According to blockchain tracking service Whale Alert, a Bitcoin wallet containing 185 BTC worth about $10.6 million was suddenly activated after 11 years of inactivity. This activation has caused considerable intrigue in the crypto-community, as it is unclear why a wallet that has been untouched for over a decade has come back to life.

Whale Alert was the first to report the reactivation of the wallet, saying: “An inactive address containing 185 BTC ($10,553,799) has been reactivated after 11.0 years.” The wallet, which was last active when Bitcoin was in its infancy, has raised questions about possible reasons for its long inactivity and the timing of its revival. Since then, the public has speculated whether this is a case of re-discovering forgotten funds, a strategic long-term holding, or even a prelude to a large sell-off of Bitcoin at current market prices.

When the wallet was last used, Bitcoin was still in the early stages of adoption and was trading at less than $100 per coin. Over the past 11 years, the price of Bitcoin has grown exponentially, reaching $69,000 in 2021 and stabilizing above $56,000 when the wallet was reactivated. What was once a relatively small investment has now become a multi-million dollar fortune.

The identity of the owner of the wallet remains unknown, which is common in the cryptocurrency world due to its decentralized nature. This anonymity only fuels further speculation about the reasons for the wallet’s inactivity and the intention behind its sudden activation.

Awakening dormant Bitcoin wallets has historically attracted attention for its potential impact on the market. Simply activating a large wallet can cause significant price swings as traders and investors speculate whether the owner intends to sell, hold or transfer the assets. Given that the wallet currently holds $10 million in bitcoins, any movement could lead to increased volatility in the market.

Some in the crypto-community believe that a wallet owner might forget about investing in Bitcoin altogether and only reopen when the price of the cryptocurrency reaches unprecedented highs. Others speculate that the wallet may have belonged to an early adopter of Bitcoin who deliberately held onto his coins as a long-term investment, waiting for the right moment to enjoy his profits.